BMA Welcomes Indonesian Ambassador to Discuss Urban Sustainability Activities and Strengthen 75 Years of Friendship

Governor Chadchart expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to discuss future collaborations, including student and staff exchanges, transportation, and urban planning with a focus on convenient and efficient public mobility.

They also explored potential activities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Indonesia, such as a tree-planting ceremony between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Embassy at Pathum Wananurak Park, symbolizing the strengthening of ties and serving as a model for sustainable urban living for both cities.