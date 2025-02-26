Bangkok Governor highlights livable city vision to European delegation

The delegation included Wouter Beke, chair of ASEAN delegation and committee on foreign affairs, members of European Parliament, delegation of the European Union to Thailand, and Thai Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Affairs.
This meeting aimed to discuss the overall relationship between Thailand and the European Union, Bangkok governor’s vision and policies, and guidelines to boost the relationship of two parties further.
The Bangkok Governor summarised the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s missions and operations to make the capital livable for all.
This policy is based on the fact that Bangkok has been ranked no 1 global travel destination for many years, while the capital was named 98th on the world’s livable cities index by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Chadchart noted the great war to attract talents to the country may already have happened or would happen in the future, saying that these talents are crucial for establishing good companies and creating jobs.
Hence, the key is how to make our city livable? How to attract talents and good people? Or at least how to retain our talents to jointly develop the city, he said.
For this reason, BMA has implemented the “9 guiding policies, 9 good” to develop the capital from the capillary level.
Under the policies, BMA has a duty to boost the capital’s potential by developing infrastructure, environment and people’s quality of life.
The City Hall is also adopting technologies and platforms to tackle social inequality, improve efficiency in solving problems, reduce risk of corruption, ensure transparency in the working process, and boost confidence and trust among people.
These efforts will lead to cooperation from all sectors to develop a livable city for all, Chadchart said.
On this occasion, the Bangkok Governor gave a set of 9-inch Benjarong porcelain plates as souvenirs for DASE.
The meeting, held at the Nopparat Room on the fifth floor of the Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), included Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Bangkok Governor; Pornprom Vikitsreth, Adviser to Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer; and executives from relevant agencies, such as the BMA’s Environment Department and International Affairs Office.