Bangkok Governor highlights livable city vision to European delegation

The Bangkok Governor summarised the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s missions and operations to make the capital livable for all.

This policy is based on the fact that Bangkok has been ranked no 1 global travel destination for many years, while the capital was named 98th on the world’s livable cities index by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Chadchart noted the great war to attract talents to the country may already have happened or would happen in the future, saying that these talents are crucial for establishing good companies and creating jobs.

Hence, the key is how to make our city livable? How to attract talents and good people? Or at least how to retain our talents to jointly develop the city, he said.