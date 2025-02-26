Bangkok Leverages Soft Power to Elevate Traditional Arts on a Global Stage

In a landmark agreement, Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) alongside seven key government agencies to drive a nationwide movement in promoting Thai folk arts, cultural preservation, and economic opportunities for local artists. The signing ceremony presided over by Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Culture, took place at the Small Hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre.
The MOU marks a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, BMA, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The agreement underscores a unified strategy to revive, develop, and modernize Thailand’s folk arts—transforming them into a powerful economic and cultural asset.
The initiative focuses on:
Revitalizing traditional folk arts through conservation, education, and performance-based opportunities.
Harnessing soft power to create economic value and sustainable careers for folk artists.
Establishing inclusive learning spaces for communities to engage with traditional arts.
Expanding the global footprint of Thai folk culture through international collaborations.
Beyond a symbolic gesture, this agreement represents a deep-rooted commitment to integrating folk arts into Thailand’s economic and tourism ecosystem. By linking cultural heritage with economic growth, the initiative aims to position Thailand’s traditional arts as a globally recognized soft power force—much like K-pop in South Korea or Japan’s anime industry.
The agreement also serves as a strategic blueprint for inter-agency cooperation, ensuring that each sector—education, tourism, social development, and local governance—contributes to a holistic, well-supported cultural ecosystem. The goal is not just to preserve traditions but to amplify them, making folk arts a living, evolving force that drives tourism, education, and creative industries.
With this cultural alliance now in place, Bangkok is laying the groundwork for a more dynamic, economically viable, and globally recognized traditional arts scene—one that blends heritage with innovation and turns local wisdom into international influence.