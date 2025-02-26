Bangkok Leverages Soft Power to Elevate Traditional Arts on a Global Stage

In a landmark agreement, Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) alongside seven key government agencies to drive a nationwide movement in promoting Thai folk arts, cultural preservation, and economic opportunities for local artists. The signing ceremony presided over by Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Culture, took place at the Small Hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre.

The MOU marks a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, BMA, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The agreement underscores a unified strategy to revive, develop, and modernize Thailand’s folk arts—transforming them into a powerful economic and cultural asset.

