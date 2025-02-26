Bangkok’s Young Athletes Reign Supreme Again! 123 Medals at the 39th National Student Games

Presiding over the awards ceremony, Mr. Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, honored the medal-winning athletes with cash prizes, while also presenting plaques and certificates of recognition to outstanding athletes. He praised the Bangkok team for their unwavering determination and continued excellence in the competition.

"This victory is not just about talent, it’s about discipline, relentless training, and teamwork," said Mr. Wirat. "Sports do more than build physical strength; they instill unity, teamwork, and sportsmanship—qualities that are essential both on and off the field."

The awards ceremony, organized by Bangkok's Education Bureau, was held at Bangkok Room, B2 Floor, Irawat Pattana Building, Bangkok City Hall, Din Daeng. Senior executives from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Education Bureau, and Din Daeng District were present to witness the momentous occasion.