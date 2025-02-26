Bangkok Empowers Youth: Street Art Takes Center Stage in a Bold Soft Power Move

The meeting presided over by Dr. Surapong Suebwonglee—Vice Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Policy Advisory Committee and Chairman of the committee—brought together government representatives, private sector leaders, and soft power industry experts. The event was held at Vithes Samosorn Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ratchathewi district.

The session showcased progress across several creative sectors. In fashion, initiatives include the development of online learning curricula and efforts to empower talent to infuse products with distinctive cultural identities. In cinema, support is underway for film, drama, and series festivals—such as the innovative T EXPO, which aims to offer alternative screening venues and pave the way for internationally acclaimed festivals, along with the organization of short film production camps in three regions nationwide.

