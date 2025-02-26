Bangkok Empowers Youth: Street Art Takes Center Stage in a Bold Soft Power Move

The meeting presided over by Dr. Surapong Suebwonglee—Vice Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Policy Advisory Committee and Chairman of the committee—brought together government representatives, private sector leaders, and soft power industry experts. The event was held at Vithes Samosorn Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ratchathewi district.
The session showcased progress across several creative sectors. In fashion, initiatives include the development of online learning curricula and efforts to empower talent to infuse products with distinctive cultural identities. In cinema, support is underway for film, drama, and series festivals—such as the innovative T EXPO, which aims to offer alternative screening venues and pave the way for internationally acclaimed festivals, along with the organization of short film production camps in three regions nationwide.
On the culinary front, the “One Village, One Thai Chef” project has already trained over 1,304 participants, with further plans in the works to launch Thai cuisine onto the global stage. Meanwhile, Bangkok is gearing up for the 53rd National Book Week at the end of March, the largest edition ever organized since the newly renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Center reopened.
In the realm of art and design, the city is charting a course toward revitalizing neighborhood narratives and crafting prototype creative economy spaces. A standout initiative is the promotion of street art among children and youth, encouraging them to unleash their creative potential across Bangkok’s urban landscape and captivate the eyes of global visitors. Pilot projects have already emerged at several sites, including art-adorned walls along the Ong-Ang Canal and identity-inspired canopies in the vibrant Yaowarat district.