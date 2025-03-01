Bangkok Encourages Residents to Register for the “No Mixed Waste” Initiative Through BKK Waste Pay App

For group 2 and 3, waste separation and recycling efforts will help reduce the volume sent to disposal sites, resulting in lower fees.

Tackling Bangkok’s Waste Crisis Bangkok generates 9,000–10,000 tons of waste daily but only about 4,000 tons are recycled. Despite efforts, a significant volume still requires disposal. To address this, Bangkok has introduced policies focusing on sustainable waste management.

These include:

Source Separation: Encouraging individuals and organizations to separate waste at the source.

Model Districts: Creating district-level examples of effective waste separation to inspire and encourage public participation.

The new waste management regulation combines economic and legal measures to motivate residents and communities, especially smaller sources like households, to take part in waste separation efforts.

Registration for the “No Mixed Waste” Program

The Environment Department, BMA has prepared a system to facilitate fee payments for registered participants.

Individual Registration:

For single homes, townhouses, or condominiums without a juristic person generating up to 20 liters or 4 kg of waste daily, registration can be done via the BKK Waste Pay app, its website, or in person at the district office.

Required documents: House ID (11 digits), name, phone number, and photos of separated waste (food, recyclable, hazardous, and general waste).

Registered homes will receive free food waste bags for the first year, with inspections conducted every three months.

For more information and to download the BKK Waste Pay app, visit:

iOS: BKK Waste Pay App Store

Android: BKK Waste Pay Google Play