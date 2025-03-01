Japanese Delegation Tours Nong Khaem Waste Facility

The visit, led by H.E. Mr. OTAKA Masato, the Japanese Ambassador to Thailand, aimed to exchange insights on waste management practices. The delegation included representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), embassy officials, and waste management specialists, totaling 24 participants.

The meeting opened with a discussion on waste management practices in Tokyo and other major Japanese cities, focusing on waste separation and collection systems. Governor Chadchart highlighted that Bangkok generates approximately 9,000–10,000 tons of waste daily and shared updates on the city’s efforts to modernize its waste management systems.

The Japanese representatives explained that Tokyo residents diligently sort waste into categories such as recyclables, food waste, and general waste, with garbage trucks collecting waste twice a week. This meticulous approach has significantly reduced the city’s environmental impact.

