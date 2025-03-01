Yaowarat Chinese New Year 2025: A Grand Celebration of Prosperity and 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Relations!

January 20, 2025 – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), led by Dr. Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary for the BMA, announced the much-anticipated 2025 Yaowarat Chinese New Year Festival during a press conference held at the Grand China Bangkok Hotel in Samphanthawong District. This annual celebration aims to honor Chinese heritage, strengthen community bonds, and drive economic growth in Bangkok’s historic Chinatown.
The festival, scheduled to take place on January 29 and 30, 2025, along Yaowarat Road from noon to midnight, is a collaborative effort between the BMA, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Samphanthawong District Office, the Samphanthawong Cultural Council, and local businesses. Private sector partners, including the TCC Group, are also integral to the success of the event. Together, these organizations are working to preserve Chinese traditions while showcasing Bangkok’s cultural diversity and fostering sustainable economic and tourism development.
Visitors to the festival will be immersed in a vibrant atmosphere featuring a rich blend of cultural and entertainment activities. Two main stages, located at Odeon Circle and Ratchawong Intersection, will host performances by celebrated artists, combining traditional Chinese artistry with modern entertainment. This year’s festival introduces the new "Chinatown Market Chalermburi," a cultural hub that will feature an exhibition marking 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations, as well as an array of food and retail vendors. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore sacred rituals, pay homage to Chinese deities, and enjoy cultural performances brought directly from China, adding an authentic touch to the celebrations.
The highlight of the festival will be the royal presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who will preside over the opening ceremony on January 29, 2025, at Odeon Circle. The ceremony will begin at 5 PM and will be broadcast live on Channel 9 MCOT HD. Her Royal Highness will also tour booths showcasing the work of royal projects, including products from the Phufa Shop and the PatPat Shop under the Chaipattana Foundation.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Wantanee emphasized the importance of Chinese New Year as a celebration deeply rooted in cultural and historical significance for Chinese communities around the world, including the vibrant Thai-Chinese population in Bangkok. She noted that Yaowarat, often referred to as Bangkok’s Chinatown, serves as the focal point of these festivities, blending centuries-old traditions with modern urban life.
This year’s festival is expected to draw both local and international visitors, serving not only as a cultural celebration but also as a key driver of economic activity. By encouraging local spending and tourism, the event will generate income and contribute to the broader economic recovery efforts of both the local community and the nation.
The festival’s success is a testament to the collaborative efforts of numerous stakeholders who are committed to preserving cultural heritage while embracing the economic and social opportunities it brings. Among those present at the press conference were Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Chairman of the Yaowarat Chinese New Year Festival Organizing Committee; Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand; Mr. Chaiwat Rungsipanodorn, Samphanthawong District Director; Mr. Wisit Limprana, Chairman of the Reception Committee; and Pol. Col. Wutthichai Thaiwat, Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 6.
The 2025 Yaowarat Chinese New Year Festival promises to be a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the fusion of traditional Chinese customs and Bangkok’s vibrant urban culture. It underscores the city’s dedication to cultural preservation, community collaboration, and economic vitality, cementing its place as a cornerstone of Bangkok’s annual celebrations.