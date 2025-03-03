“Ran Mai Te Ruam” project expanded to promote waste reduction

Pornphrom emphasised that trust is a key to encourage people on waste sorting, saying that Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has implemented a strategy to sort waste in three sizes: small (S), medium (M) and large (L).

L-size waste comes from large shopping malls, office buildings, schools, temples and religious venues, which is divided into 22 sources, he explained, adding that District Offices are ready to provide knowledge and support waste sorting operations.

He asserted that BMA has achieved remarkable progress in sorting L-size waste. Noting that Bangkok’s waste sorting capacity was 1,100 tonnes a day in pre-Covid-19 pandemic, the capital now can reduce almost 2,000 tonnes of waste a day compared to waste generation of around 9,000 tonnes a day.

He explained that the “Ran Mai Te Ruam” project came as BMA faces a challenge in dealing with M-size waste which comes from food outlets outside shopping malls, saying that City Hall was forced to collect and dispose of waste in one place.

The project allows food outlet operators to voluntarily manage waste and inform their locations to District Offices to facilitate waste collection, he said. He added that LINE MAN Wongnai has supported tools for waste sorting, while the list of food outlets participated in the project is shown on the website https://greener.bangkok.go.th.

BMA aims to attract 2,500 food outlets to join the project, or 50 venues per district, he said.