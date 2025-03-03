Bangkok\'s South Sathorn Covered Walkway Design Altered to Accommodate Power Pole Removal

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesperson, confirmed the changes, citing the need to accommodate the Metropolitan Electricity Authority's (MEA) ongoing underground cable conduit installation.
The BMA, through its Department of Public Works, in collaboration with the Urban Design and Development Centre (UDDC), has been developing the covered walkway project for some time.
Currently, a pilot scheme is underway on South Sathorn Road, spanning 1.6 kilometres from MRT Lumphini Station to Chong Nonsi Skywalk.
The project, budgeted at 20,523,000 baht, has a construction period of 180 days, with the contract commencing on 18th September 2024 and concluding on 19th March 2025.
However, the MEA is simultaneously installing underground cable conduits along the project route and intends to remove existing power poles upon completion of the conduit work, scheduled for approximately May 2026.
Consequently, the BMA has been compelled to modify the covered walkway's design on South Sathorn to avoid the power poles, which would otherwise impede construction progress. Once the MEA has removed the poles, the areas where recesses were created to bypass them will be restored to the original design.
The BMA, via the Public Works Department, in partnership with the Urban Design and Development Centre and the Centre of Excellence in Urban Strategies, Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University (UddC-CEUS), has conducted feasibility studies for covered walkways in strategic Bangkok locations.
This endeavour involves a participatory design process and the development of detailed designs to ensure pedestrian comfort in all weather conditions, particularly during periods of intense heat and heavy rainfall.
The initiative aims to encourage the use of public transport and walking, improve pedestrian connectivity to public transport systems, and ultimately contribute to the alleviation of Bangkok's traffic congestion.