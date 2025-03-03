Bangkok\'s South Sathorn Covered Walkway Design Altered to Accommodate Power Pole Removal

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesperson, confirmed the changes, citing the need to accommodate the Metropolitan Electricity Authority's (MEA) ongoing underground cable conduit installation.

The BMA, through its Department of Public Works, in collaboration with the Urban Design and Development Centre (UDDC), has been developing the covered walkway project for some time.

Currently, a pilot scheme is underway on South Sathorn Road, spanning 1.6 kilometres from MRT Lumphini Station to Chong Nonsi Skywalk.

The project, budgeted at 20,523,000 baht, has a construction period of 180 days, with the contract commencing on 18th September 2024 and concluding on 19th March 2025.

