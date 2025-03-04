Sidewalks Revamped at Khlong Toei Market 2

January 20, 2025 – Mr. Chakkaphan Phewngam, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, along with Mr. Supakrit Boonkhant, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok, led an inspection of the removal of vendors and dismantling of structures in front of Khlong Toei Market 2 on Ratchadaphisek Road in Khlong Toei District. Joining the inspection were Ms. Kesjarin Samipak, Director of Khlong Toei District, and senior officials from various departments, including City Law Enforcement, Public Works, Drainage and Sewerage, Traffic and Transport, and other relevant agencies.

The initiative is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) ongoing efforts to enhance the cityscape, improve sidewalks, and streamline traffic along Ratchadaphisek Road, covering the stretch from Khlong Toei Intersection to Na Ranong Intersection. Deputy Governor Chakkaphan emphasized that the project aims to create organized and sanitary public spaces while ensuring the continuity of urban enhancements in the area. This initiative aligns with the recent improvements made to Lao Market, where sidewalks were upgraded in December 2024.