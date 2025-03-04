Bangkok Bolsters Air Quality Monitoring with 100 New Indoor Units

(February 28, 2025)— Bangkok's Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has taken delivery of 100 state-of-the-art indoor air quality monitors, courtesy of GreenIO, to safeguard vulnerable groups from the effects of air pollution.

 

The devices will be distributed across hospitals and schools throughout the capital.

On February 28, 2025, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt accepted the monitors at a handover ceremony held in the Amarin Room at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon District. 

This initiative aims to enhance the management of PM2.5 fine dust pollution within Bangkok and improve public awareness of indoor air quality in BMA-affiliated institutions.

 

The monitors, supported by the Qualcomm Wireless Reach Program, are capable of measuring a range of environmental factors, including temperature, relative humidity, air pressure, PM10 dust particles, PM2.5 fine dust particles, and carbon dioxide (CO2).

 

Each unit is designed for use in rooms ranging from 60 to 100 square metres. Real-time readings are displayed on a 3.2-inch screen, and historical data can be stored for analysis and shared with relevant external organisations.
 

 

The BMA will allocate the monitors as follows:

  • Medical Service Department: 38 units will be deployed in Mother and Child Friendly Centres, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Clinics, and Elderly Clinics within hospitals under the department's purview.
  • Health Department: 12 units will be installed in daycare centres at 12 Public Health Service Centres.
  • Education Department: 50 units will be distributed to schools under the BMA's jurisdiction, with one pilot school selected in each of the 50 districts.
     

 

The implementation of these monitors is expected to significantly improve air quality management for at-risk populations and facilitate a more rapid and effective response to air quality issues.

