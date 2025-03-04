Bangkok Bolsters Air Quality Monitoring with 100 New Indoor Units

The devices will be distributed across hospitals and schools throughout the capital.

On February 28, 2025, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt accepted the monitors at a handover ceremony held in the Amarin Room at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon District.

This initiative aims to enhance the management of PM2.5 fine dust pollution within Bangkok and improve public awareness of indoor air quality in BMA-affiliated institutions.

The monitors, supported by the Qualcomm Wireless Reach Program, are capable of measuring a range of environmental factors, including temperature, relative humidity, air pressure, PM10 dust particles, PM2.5 fine dust particles, and carbon dioxide (CO2).

Each unit is designed for use in rooms ranging from 60 to 100 square metres. Real-time readings are displayed on a 3.2-inch screen, and historical data can be stored for analysis and shared with relevant external organisations.

