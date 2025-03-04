Bangkok Grapples with High Obesity Rates, City Pledges Major Health Overhaul

This was disclosed during World Obesity Day 2025, held on March 1, where Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasised the need for a systemic approach to tackling the city’s growing obesity problem.

Speaking at the event, themed “Changing Systems, Healthier Lives” and held at the SIAMSCAPE building, Governor Sittipunt highlighted the stark findings of the city’s ongoing free health check-up programme.

“Cities and their residents are intrinsically linked,” he stated. “If the city is obese, so are its people. Of the 520,000 residents screened so far, out of a planned one million, 34% are overweight and 25% suffer from diabetes, with a worrying number exhibiting high blood lipid levels."

In response, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) outlined a series of proactive measures. These include the continuation of over 2,000 health projects funded by the National Health Security Office, improving school nutrition programmes, and an expanding sports facilities. The latter has already seen a 17% increase in usage, with over 11 million visits in 2024.

The city is also focusing on creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment, aiming to complete 2,000 kilometres of footpaths, up from the current 800 kilometres. Plans include the development of skywalks, covered walkways, and canalside paths, alongside the creation of 357 “15-minute gardens” within easy reach of residents’ homes. Bike-sharing schemes and free city-wide running events are also being promoted.