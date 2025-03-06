Bangkok’s Best Street Sweeper: The Quiet Heroes Keeping the City Clean

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is on the hunt for the city’s most outstanding street sweeper. This annual recognition, a collaboration between the Environment Department, BMA and the Princess Ngarmchit Purachatra Memorial Foundation, is part of a broader initiative to celebrate individuals who dedicate themselves to public service with integrity and selflessness. The winner will receive the prestigious Princess Ngarmchit Purachatra Award, a distinction given to those who embody virtue and dedication across various professions nationwide.
According to Mr. Chatree Wattanakhejorn, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, the selection process will be meticulous. Every year, the Environment Department sets out to identify street sweepers who have made an exceptional contribution to public service. Each of Bangkok’s 50 district offices will nominate one candidate, all of whom will be assessed based on their work history, performance, demeanor, and commitment to maintaining the city’s cleanliness.
Those who make the cut will not only receive honor but also serve as role models for their peers. The ultimate recipient of the Princess Ngarmchit Purachatra Award 2025 will be formally recognized in a grand ceremony on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Public Relations Department Auditorium in Phaya Thai.
The Princess Ngarmchit Purachatra Memorial Foundation’s awards program isn’t limited to street sweepers. It highlights seven key professions whose work directly benefits society, including:
The chosen honorees will receive a certificate of recognition, a badge of honor, and a cash prize in an event that also marks Princess Ngarmchit Purachatra Day, a tribute to one of Thailand’s most revered philanthropists.
“These individuals work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring the city remains clean and livable,” said Mr. Chatree Wattanakhejorn. “Recognizing their efforts is more than just a ceremonial act—it’s about giving credit to those who keep Bangkok running smoothly, day in and day out.”
At a time when urban sanitation is more critical than ever, the award serves as a powerful reminder: the true backbone of a metropolis isn’t just its skyline, but the people on the ground making sure the streets are spotless.