Bangkok’s Best Street Sweeper: The Quiet Heroes Keeping the City Clean

The chosen honorees will receive a certificate of recognition, a badge of honor, and a cash prize in an event that also marks Princess Ngarmchit Purachatra Day, a tribute to one of Thailand’s most revered philanthropists.

“These individuals work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring the city remains clean and livable,” said Mr. Chatree Wattanakhejorn. “Recognizing their efforts is more than just a ceremonial act—it’s about giving credit to those who keep Bangkok running smoothly, day in and day out.”

At a time when urban sanitation is more critical than ever, the award serves as a powerful reminder: the true backbone of a metropolis isn’t just its skyline, but the people on the ground making sure the streets are spotless.

