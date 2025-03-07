Bangkok Boosts Healthcare Training to Enhance City\'s Livability

The BMA, through its Medical Service Department, is conducting the training course to equip medical and public health personnel with essential administrative skills, leadership qualities, and strategic vision. The programme aims to integrate modern technology and innovation into healthcare services, aligning with government and BMA policies.

The 58-day training course, running from March 4th to May 30th, 2025, includes academic sessions, leadership development, experiential learning, study visits, and report preparation. Participants, comprising BMA officials and external medical professionals, will be evaluated through academic assessments, reports, and attendance records (at least 80% of the course).

"Our goal is to ensure that Bangkok becomes a city where everyone has access to high-quality healthcare," stated Deputy Governor Tavida. "By investing in our personnel and embracing innovation, we can significantly improve the health and well-being of our residents."

The course includes 30 participants: 27 BMA medical and public health officials at professional and expert levels from the Medical Service Department and Health Department, and 3 external medical and public health professionals.

The training programme features lectures from BMA executives and experts from both the public and private sectors, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing to enhance public health services across the city.

