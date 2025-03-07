Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Joins Forces with Police to Display PM2.5 Dust Levels on Smart Traffic Signs, Showing Real-Time Results Daily

FRIDAY, MARCH 07, 2025

(March 4, 2025)—Mr. Aekvaranyoo Amrapala, Spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), revealed that the BMA has received cooperation from the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to utilize space on the RTP's smart traffic signs for reporting air quality data and PM2.5 dust levels in Bangkok.

 

The data is measured from 70 BMA air quality monitoring stations across Bangkok. The Air Quality and Noise Management Division of the Environment Department will coordinate the transmission of data from the BMA's Air Quality Data Center for display on the smart traffic signs. 

 

Mr Aekvaranyoo Amrapala

 

This will provide the public with real-time dust level information in various areas daily, enabling them to take care of themselves and their loved ones, as well as plan routes to avoid high-dust areas.
 

 

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Joins Forces with Police to Display PM2.5 Dust Levels on Smart Traffic Signs, Showing Real-Time Results Daily Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Joins Forces with Police to Display PM2.5 Dust Levels on Smart Traffic Signs, Showing Real-Time Results Daily Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Joins Forces with Police to Display PM2.5 Dust Levels on Smart Traffic Signs, Showing Real-Time Results Daily

 

The data will be displayed on 44 screens covering 18 districts, including Chatuchak, Din Daeng, Dusit, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Bang Kapi, Bang Phlat, Bang Rak, Sathon, Bueng Kum, Pathum Wan, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Phaya Thai, Khlong Toei, Phra Khanong, Phasi Charoen, Ratchathewi, Wang Thonglang, Watthana, and Huai Khwang.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy