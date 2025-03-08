Bangkok Governor oversees capital’s readiness for this year’s flood

We continue dredging the pipe on Soi Sukhumvit 22, which is quite hard to do because we have to work on the road at night, and the pipe is very deep, Chadchart explained.
He said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration officials kicked off pipe dredging at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday until 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officials have dredged three to five holes or around 40-50 metres a night, he said, noting that 500 metres has been dredged, leaving 1,000 metres to go. He expects the operation to be completed within a month.
Chadchart said items found during the dredging operation included rocks, bricks and cement, joking that these items have nothing to do with a Thai rock band “Stone Metal Fire,” also known as Hin Lek Fai.
“The BMA team is working day and night without resting to prepare for this year’s rainy season,” he said, adding that it is a golden time for pipe dredging.
He asserted that the City Hall is strictly screening for dumping waste into the water. All district offices have been instructed to fine violators who dump waste like used fat and oil into the water, he said, warning that violators will face severe punishment.