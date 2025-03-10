BMA agencies to tackle waste disposal on Chao Phraya River and its canals

Chatree Wattanakhejorn, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), along with the Director-Generals of the Environment Department, Drainage and Sewerage Department, City Law Enforcement Department, as well as Director of Rat Burana District, the Marine Department and relevant officials attended the meeting at the meeting room, 8th floor, Thani Noppharat Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng).

Pornphrom has ordered several agencies to report their operation regularly to prevent repeated incidents. They have been instructed to work on waste management from restaurants and food outlets based on the zero-waste principle to mitigate impact on the environment as much as possible.

This sustainable and effective waste management principle will result in positive sentiment on tourism, he said.