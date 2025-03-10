BMA agencies to tackle waste disposal on Chao Phraya River and its canals

The discussion also covered the case of a dining cruise caught dumping waste into the Chao Phraya River. The boat operator, Royal Galaxy Cruise, has been charged with discarding garbage into the river in violation of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act in late February.
Chatree Wattanakhejorn, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), along with the Director-Generals of the Environment Department, Drainage and Sewerage Department, City Law Enforcement Department, as well as Director of Rat Burana District, the Marine Department and relevant officials attended the meeting at the meeting room, 8th floor, Thani Noppharat Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng).
Pornphrom has ordered several agencies to report their operation regularly to prevent repeated incidents. They have been instructed to work on waste management from restaurants and food outlets based on the zero-waste principle to mitigate impact on the environment as much as possible.
This sustainable and effective waste management principle will result in positive sentiment on tourism, he said.
Meanwhile, the meeting informed that BMA has approved the implementation of waste management on the Chao Phraya River and its canals in Bangkok, which is in line with the letter of urgency Kor Thor 1103/1483 on February 13, 2025.
Agencies under BMA have been appointed to carry out their duties while ensuring that their actions will not violate relevant laws and regulations. This includes discussion with the Marine Department on issuing measures, law enforcement, fee adjustment and setting guidelines in the same direction.
Diner cruises are classified as food outlets under the BMA’s regulations on food outlet and storage BE 2565 (2022), so operators should request permission before operating the business and must strictly comply with regulations.
