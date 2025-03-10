Bangkok Governor Oversees Anti-Grease Blockage Operation, Citywide Drainage Clean-Up Aiming for May 2025 Completion

The inspection, conducted by the BMA’s Drainage and Sewerage Department, involved the use of sludge suction lorries and manual labour, and took place on Ratchadaphisek Road, in front of Talat Phlu Market. BMA and district officials accompanied the Governor.

Mr. Chadchart emphasised that flood preparedness is a year-round endeavour for the BMA, not solely a seasonal concern.

“Our primary focus,” he stated, “is the thorough cleansing of drainage pipes, both the smaller conduits and the major arteries, including the continuous maintenance of drainage tunnels. Bangkok’s drainage network spans approximately 6,900 kilometres, and we operate on a rotational cleaning schedule. We aim to clear roughly 3,900 to 4,000 kilometres annually. The frequency of cleaning varies according to area. Less populated zones with minimal debris are cleaned every one to two years, while high-traffic areas, such as markets, are cleaned every six months. For the 2025 plan, we have reached approximately 50% completion and anticipate full completion by May 2025, ensuring readiness for the upcoming rainy season.”

