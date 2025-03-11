Lumpini Park Restroom Refurbishment Progresses, Three of Seven Buildings Complete

Mr. Chakkaphan Phiewngam, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, conducted an on-site inspection at 9:15 AM on Saturday to assess the progress of the project, which falls under the Bangkok Governor’s policy initiatives and is overseen by the Environment Department.

The refurbishment, managed by the Environment Department, addresses the long-standing deterioration of the park’s restroom facilities. Sirilerd Corporation Limited, the contracted firm, commenced work on 11th September 2024, with an initial completion date of 9th March 2025.

However, due to site preparations and the Red Cross Fair held between 1st and 25th December 2024, an extension was granted until 3rd April 2025.