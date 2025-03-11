Lumpini Park Restroom Refurbishment Progresses, Three of Seven Buildings Complete

Mr. Chakkaphan Phiewngam, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, conducted an on-site inspection at 9:15 AM on Saturday to assess the progress of the project, which falls under the Bangkok Governor’s policy initiatives and is overseen by the Environment Department.
The refurbishment, managed by the Environment Department, addresses the long-standing deterioration of the park’s restroom facilities. Sirilerd Corporation Limited, the contracted firm, commenced work on 11th September 2024, with an initial completion date of 9th March 2025.
However, due to site preparations and the Red Cross Fair held between 1st and 25th December 2024, an extension was granted until 3rd April 2025.
The comprehensive renovation includes:
In addition to the contracted work, Central Group Company Limited is supporting the BMA by refurbishing two further restroom buildings, incorporating redesigned layouts to increase capacity.
Mr. Chakkaphan has directed the Environment Department to maintain rigorous oversight of the project, ensuring the proper functioning of manholes and wastewater treatment systems to prevent blockages.
The refurbishment is being carried out in phases to minimise disruption to park users. Temporary mobile restroom units have been deployed near active work sites to provide continuous service.
Contractors reported that three of the seven restroom buildings have been completed, with the overall project reaching 88% completion. Officials expressed satisfaction with the progress and reiterated their commitment to delivering improved facilities for the public.