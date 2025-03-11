Bangkok and Six Agencies Unite to Aid Stateless Individuals and Those with Registration Issues

Mr. Supakrit Boonkhan, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, participated in the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Justice, with Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong as witness.

The MOU, focused on aiding individuals with registration status issues and stateless people, brings together seven key agencies: the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, the Department of Special Investigation, the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection, the Central Institute of Forensic Science, the Department of Provincial Administration, the Office of the Basic Education Commission, and the BMA.

