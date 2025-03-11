Bangkok and Six Agencies Unite to Aid Stateless Individuals and Those with Registration Issues

Mr. Supakrit Boonkhan, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, participated in the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Justice, with Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong as witness.
The MOU, focused on aiding individuals with registration status issues and stateless people, brings together seven key agencies: the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, the Department of Special Investigation, the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection, the Central Institute of Forensic Science, the Department of Provincial Administration, the Office of the Basic Education Commission, and the BMA.
The primary goal of this collaborative effort is to establish clear guidelines for inter-agency cooperation and coordination at central, regional, and local levels. This will ensure that individuals facing registration challenges and statelessness receive the fundamental rights to which they are legally entitled, thereby promoting equitable access to justice.
During the ceremony, 23 individuals with registration status issues and stateless people were presented with identity cards. This achievement resulted from the integrated efforts of the participating agencies, which conducted joint field operations, screened stateless individuals, and verified information to determine their rightful status in accordance with legal regulations.
The signing of the MOU reaffirms the commitment of all seven agencies to work together in resolving the challenges faced by individuals with registration status problems and stateless people. The focus will be on integrated operations grounded in legal and human rights principles, ensuring that assistance is delivered efficiently and effectively.
This collaborative approach will enable these individuals to access their legal rights and fundamental welfare services, while upholding their human dignity and fostering a society that values human rights.