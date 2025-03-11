Bang Phlat Boosts Waste Segregation and Urban Green Spaces

A key focus of the visit was the Krung Thon Market on Ratchawithi Road, where a waste segregation pilot project has been launched. The market, covering 1,000 square metres with 50 food stalls, began segregating waste in February 2025. The initiative involves the following:

Organic Waste: The market has adopted a "no mixing" policy, with the district providing dedicated organic waste bins. Food scraps are collected in a designated area and transported to an organic waste management project in Nong Khaem, utilising black soldier fly larvae. Vegetable and fruit scraps are composted at a nursery near Tesco Lotus.

Recyclable Waste: Vendors are encouraged to sell recyclable materials to recycling shops. Collection bins are provided for materials to be sent to N15 Technology Co., Ltd., and other district-certified waste management companies. Awareness campaigns are conducted to promote environmental awareness, including creative district events.

General Waste: General waste bins are provided, with daily collection by the district.

Hazardous Waste: Dedicated bins are provided, and the district collects hazardous waste monthly.

