Bang Phlat Boosts Waste Segregation and Urban Green Spaces

A key focus of the visit was the Krung Thon Market on Ratchawithi Road, where a waste segregation pilot project has been launched. The market, covering 1,000 square metres with 50 food stalls, began segregating waste in February 2025. The initiative involves the following:
Organic Waste: The market has adopted a "no mixing" policy, with the district providing dedicated organic waste bins. Food scraps are collected in a designated area and transported to an organic waste management project in Nong Khaem, utilising black soldier fly larvae. Vegetable and fruit scraps are composted at a nursery near Tesco Lotus.
Recyclable Waste: Vendors are encouraged to sell recyclable materials to recycling shops. Collection bins are provided for materials to be sent to N15 Technology Co., Ltd., and other district-certified waste management companies. Awareness campaigns are conducted to promote environmental awareness, including creative district events.
General Waste: General waste bins are provided, with daily collection by the district.
Hazardous Waste: Dedicated bins are provided, and the district collects hazardous waste monthly.
Prior to the segregation project, general waste from the market amounted to 600 kilograms per month. The Deputy Governor provided guidance on refining the segregation process to improve efficiency, noting that the volume of segregated waste will affect future waste management fee rates.
The Deputy Governor also inspected the development of a new 15-minute park, the San Sai Garden, located at the Department of Highways' pavilion on Sirindhorn Road, near Chang Chui. The district has transformed a vacant area into a forest-style garden, complete with brick walkways and additional shrubs and ornamental plants. This adds to the district's existing network of six 15-minute parks.
Furthermore, the Deputy Governor examined the management of street vendors. Currently, the district has two designated trading areas outside permitted zones, accommodating 60 vendors. He instructed the district to ensure that vendor activities comply with the 2024 trading regulations and to implement the recommendations of the area's cleanliness and order committee.