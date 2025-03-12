Bangkok Boosts TB Control, Urges Annual Screening for Close Contacts

Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, chaired the 1st/2025 meeting of the Committee for the Development of Systems to Increase the Efficiency of Tuberculosis Control in Bangkok.

The meeting featured reports and discussions on TB operations within Bangkok’s prisons, the operational plan for the second phase of the 2025 fiscal year’s proactive TB detection and screening project in densely populated communities, the Dusit Model’s proactive screening initiative, and the BMA’s one million health check-up project.

The meeting also addressed latent TB, calling for collaboration from all medical facilities, both public and private, across Bangkok. These facilities are required to provide TB treatment in accordance with the National Tuberculosis Control Guidelines, covering both drug-resistant and non-drug-resistant strains.