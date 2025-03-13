Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Enhances Disciplinary Standards for Officials

At 11:00 AM, Dr Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary for the BMA, opened a practical training workshop on "Disciplinary Investigation and Consideration for BMA Officials," fiscal year 2025, batch 2. The Director of the Disciplinary and Ethics Enhancement Division, Office of the Bangkok Civil Service Commission (BCSC), along with senior officials, attended the ceremony at the Panumas Room, Royal River Hotel, Bang Phlat District.
Dr Wantanee emphasised the importance of the training, noting the increasing number of complaints against BMA officials received through channels such as Traffy Fondue, the 1555 complaint centre, and media reports.
She cited examples, such as cases where BMA officials solicited payments from construction design contractors in exchange for issuing building permits.
“It is vital that any investigation into alleged misconduct is conducted thoroughly and fairly, within the legal timeframe,” she said. “Justice delayed is justice denied.”
She further explained that personnel involved in disciplinary actions must possess strong legal knowledge and investigative skills.
“This training workshop is therefore highly relevant and timely,” Dr Wantanee added. “Participants will be able to apply what they learn to their daily work, mitigating potential damage to the administration.”
She encouraged attendees to seize the opportunity to gain knowledge, exchange views, and learn from expert speakers from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Royal Thai Police Disciplinary Division, and the BCSC Disciplinary and Ethics Enhancement Division.
Dr Wantanee also highlighted recent amendments to disciplinary laws, including the provision that disciplinary actions against former officials must be concluded within three years of their departure from service, as per Section 100 of the Civil Service Act (No. 3) B.E. 2562 (A.D. 2019)
However, delays in disciplinary proceedings have been observed, possibly due to procedural errors, incomplete evidence gathering, or unreasonable delays, preventing timely actions and potentially leading to unfair outcomes.
The primary objective of the training is to enhance the efficiency and skills of personnel involved in disciplinary proceedings, from investigation to adjudication, ensuring standardised disciplinary actions and timely penalties.
It aims to strengthen internal control mechanisms within the BMA and promote ethics among its officials, enabling them to perform their duties accurately, appropriately, promptly, transparently, and with a positive attitude.