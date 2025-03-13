Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Enhances Disciplinary Standards for Officials

At 11:00 AM, Dr Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary for the BMA, opened a practical training workshop on "Disciplinary Investigation and Consideration for BMA Officials," fiscal year 2025, batch 2. The Director of the Disciplinary and Ethics Enhancement Division, Office of the Bangkok Civil Service Commission (BCSC), along with senior officials, attended the ceremony at the Panumas Room, Royal River Hotel, Bang Phlat District.

Dr Wantanee emphasised the importance of the training, noting the increasing number of complaints against BMA officials received through channels such as Traffy Fondue, the 1555 complaint centre, and media reports.

She cited examples, such as cases where BMA officials solicited payments from construction design contractors in exchange for issuing building permits.

“It is vital that any investigation into alleged misconduct is conducted thoroughly and fairly, within the legal timeframe,” she said. “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

