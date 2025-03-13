Bangkok Welcomes Hong Kong Business Delegation for Infrastructure and Sustainability Talks

The delegation, led by Ir. Dr. Hon Lo Wai-kwok, a member of the Legislative Council (LegCo) (Engineering Sector) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, included representatives from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and a mission focused on infrastructure development and real estate-related services (IRES). The meeting took place at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) on March 12, 2025.

Governor Chadchart extended a warm welcome to the delegation, providing an overview of Bangkok’s current and future development policies.

Discussions between BMA executives and the Hong Kong delegation centred on infrastructure and transportation, with the Hong Kong representatives expressing keen interest in future collaboration.

They also explored the potential for supporting Bangkok’s ambition to become a leading city in sustainable public transport.

