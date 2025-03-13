Bangkok climbs to 2nd place in Time Out’s 2025 best food cities list

Bangkok has been named the world’s second-best city for food this year by Time Out, a British media and hospitality company, edging up from sixth place last year.

Time Out’s global survey put the Thai capital behind New Orleans in the US as the best food city in the world, Andrew Fowler, Time Out Bangkok’s food & drink editor, wrote in an article published on Tuesday.

He noted that most respondents described Bangkok’s dining scene as delicious, convenient and fast.

“When one can go out onto the street and get an excellent meal in a matter of minutes or have cuisine from top-tier eateries whisked across town in a heartbeat by a death-defying motorcycle courier, we’re spoiled for choice,” Fowler wrote.

However, he pointed out that few diners marked Bangkok’s food scene as “innovative” or “exciting” compared to other cities.

“Much of the innovation has been at the highest end, with an abundance of wildly creative THB10,000 per person chef’s tables, but a relative paucity of mid-range, date night-worthy restaurants that are more on the experimental side. A few more avant-garde offerings in the THB1,000 a person range, and New Orleans might start looking nervously in their rear-view mirror,” he wrote.