Bangkok Read & Learn Festival: Where Curiosity Meets Creativity

At the official press conference, Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, highlighted the festival’s mission alongside representatives from leading educational organizations, including:
The event, held at Thaninopparat Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng), underscored a collaborative effort between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its partners to provide enriching experiences for children and families throughout the school break.
According to Deputy Governor Sanon, Bangkok aims to offer more than just leisure activities during the holidays. “We want to create spaces where children can explore, create, and learn in ways that go beyond the classroom,” he stated.
Public libraries, recreation centers, and museums across the city will host a wide range of free activities, ensuring that learning remains accessible and engaging. The festival also coincides with the Bangkok International Book Fair at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, making it an ideal time for families to explore new reads and ideas.
Festival Highlights
Additional activities running from March to June include:
