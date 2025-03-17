Bangkok Read & Learn Festival: Where Curiosity Meets Creativity

MONDAY, MARCH 17, 2025

(March 12, 2025)— Bangkok is set to become a hub of learning and creativity as the Bangkok Read & Learn Festival returns this school break. Running from March to May 2025, the festival offers a variety of activities designed to engage young minds, encourage a love for reading, and create meaningful learning experiences outside the classroom.

At the official press conference, Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, highlighted the festival’s mission alongside representatives from leading educational organizations, including:

  • Ms. Jirapacharin Atthajinda (National Science Museum)
  • Ms. Siriporn Promwong (Creative School Break Program, ThaiHealth)
  • Ms. Rinsiri Thongkham (TK Park)
  • Mr. Kawin Khunwisan (Human Library Project)

The event, held at Thaninopparat Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng), underscored a collaborative effort between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its partners to provide enriching experiences for children and families throughout the school break.

According to Deputy Governor Sanon, Bangkok aims to offer more than just leisure activities during the holidays. “We want to create spaces where children can explore, create, and learn in ways that go beyond the classroom,” he stated.

Public libraries, recreation centers, and museums across the city will host a wide range of free activities, ensuring that learning remains accessible and engaging. The festival also coincides with the Bangkok International Book Fair at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, making it an ideal time for families to explore new reads and ideas.

Festival Highlights

  • Read in the Park – March 29–30, 2025, at Benjakitti Park
  • Walking Tip Tours – Four interactive guided experiences
  • Blooming Readers – April 22–30, 2025 (Every Saturday & Sunday)

Stay updated via Facebook: Bangkok Public Library & Learning Division.

Additional activities running from March to June include:

  • "Happiness Through Reading" for Seniors – Special sessions at 8 libraries
  • Young Creative Mind #5: "Once Upon A Time" – March 15–16, 2025, at Children’s Discovery Museum 1 (Chatuchak)
  • WE PLAY, FREE PLAY Festival – May 13–18, 2025, at Children’s Discovery Museum 1 (Chatuchak)
  • FREE PLAY DAY: A Space for Creativity & Exploration – May 8–11, 2025, at Children’s Discovery Museum 2 (Thung Khru)
  • Library Alive: A Celebration of Reading & Learning – Hosted at 10 libraries
  • Storytime Magic – 20 storytelling sessions at libraries, early childhood centers, and primary schools

For more details, contact Bangkok Public Library & Learning Division at 0 2203 2734-5 or follow updates on Facebook: Bangkok Public Library & Learning Division.

