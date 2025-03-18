Weekend boat rides to sacred sites in Bangkok\'s Phra Nakhon district

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Phra Nakhon district office is hosting boat trips to sacred sites every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Tourists can explore sacred sites freely without charges and advance registration.
Boats operate on a scheduled timetable at five piers along the canal:
Sacred sites to visit:
Three shrines
Five royal temples
Additionally, travellers can explore and capture photos of various tourist attractions, local markets, restaurants and community shops along the way.