Weekend boat rides to sacred sites in Bangkok\'s Phra Nakhon district

TUESDAY, MARCH 18, 2025

Travellers are invited to enjoy a boat ride along the Bang Lamphu canal in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on weekends to pay respects to sacred sites.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Phra Nakhon district office is hosting boat trips to sacred sites every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Tourists can explore sacred sites freely without charges and advance registration. 

Boats operate on a scheduled timetable at five piers along the canal:

  • Phra Sumen Fort 
  • Norarattana Sathan Bridge
  • Shrine of King Taksin the Great 
  • Ban Phan Thom Community Market 
  • Mahakan Fort 

Sacred sites to visit:

Three shrines

  • Chao Pho Nu Shrine – The main figure of worship is not a Chinese deity but a Buddha image in the Maravijaya (subduing Mara) posture with a childlike, smiling face.
  • Somdet Phra Chao Taksin Maharat Shrine – The only shrine dedicated to King Taksin the Great  in the Phra Nakhon district.
  • Chao Pho Khao Tok Shrine – A beautiful shrine in the style of ancient Chinese architecture.

Five royal temples

  • Wat Sangwet Witsayaram Worawihan – Features a principal Buddha image crafted in the Dvaravati era style and a Prang from early Rama III period.
  • Wat Bowonniwet Vihara – A royal temple where four Supreme Patriarchs of Thailand have resided.
  • Wat Parinayok Worawihan – Once a royal residence during the reign of King Rama V.
  • Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan – A heritage temple featuring a Sri Lankan-style Chedi that houses Buddha relics.
  • Wat Ratchanatdaram Worawihan – Home to Loha Prasat, the only metal castle in Thailand.

Additionally, travellers can explore and capture photos of various tourist attractions, local markets, restaurants and community shops along the way.

 

