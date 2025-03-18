Bangkok Hosts EMS Forum 9th to Strengthen Emergency Medical Services Nationwide

(March 13, 2025) - Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) have joined forces to host the 9th National Local Government EMS Forum. The event, themed "Advancing Local Healthcare, Strengthening Thai Emergency Medicine," brings together key leaders in emergency medical services to discuss strategies for improving response systems across the country.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomed participants, while Kittikorn Lohsoonthorn, Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, officially opened the forum. The event also featured the presentation of the Health Emergency Response Outstanding (HERO) Awards, recognizing excellence in emergency medical care. In addition, Air Vice Marshal Dr. Atchariya Phangma, Secretary-General of NIEM, delivered a keynote address on the future of emergency medical services and how local governments can improve their healthcare systems.

The forum is being held at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, running from 13–15 March 2025.

Governor Chadchart emphasized that every minute counts in emergency medicine, yet local governments often struggle with limited resources, workforce shortages, and budget constraints.

“This forum allows us to exchange ideas, share experiences, and find solutions to make emergency medical services more efficient,” he said. “By working together, we can ensure that people receive the urgent care they need, no matter where they live.”