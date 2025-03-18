Bangkok Hosts EMS Forum 9th to Strengthen Emergency Medical Services Nationwide

TUESDAY, MARCH 18, 2025

(March 13, 2025) - Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) have joined forces to host the 9th National Local Government EMS Forum. The event, themed "Advancing Local Healthcare, Strengthening Thai Emergency Medicine," brings together key leaders in emergency medical services to discuss strategies for improving response systems across the country.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomed participants, while Kittikorn Lohsoonthorn, Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, officially opened the forum. The event also featured the presentation of the Health Emergency Response Outstanding (HERO) Awards, recognizing excellence in emergency medical care. In addition, Air Vice Marshal Dr. Atchariya Phangma, Secretary-General of NIEM, delivered a keynote address on the future of emergency medical services and how local governments can improve their healthcare systems.

The forum is being held at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, running from 13–15 March 2025.
Governor Chadchart emphasized that every minute counts in emergency medicine, yet local governments often struggle with limited resources, workforce shortages, and budget constraints.

“This forum allows us to exchange ideas, share experiences, and find solutions to make emergency medical services more efficient,” he said. “By working together, we can ensure that people receive the urgent care they need, no matter where they live.”

The event provides a platform for local government EMS teams nationwide to expand their knowledge, enhance practical skills, and explore new innovations. Participants will also discuss policy improvements, best practices, and research findings to further develop Thailand’s EMS system.

Among the forum’s highlights:

  • Lectures and panel discussions on emergency medical advancements.
  • Presentations of academic research and case studies.
  • Live demonstrations and exhibits showcasing EMS innovations.
  • HERO Awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding EMS professionals and institutions.
  • EMS Simulation Competition on March 14 at Royal Thai Air Force Park, Sai Mai District,  testing real-life emergency response skills.

The event is attended by key figures including:

  • Assoc. Prof. Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok
  • Dr. Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary for the BMA
  • Dr. Lertlak Leelaruengsang, Director-General of the Medical Service Department, BMA
  • Senior representatives from the Ministry of Public Health, NIEM, and Erawan Emergency Medical Center

By bringing together experts and policymakers, the EMS Forum 9th aims to enhance the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of emergency medical services nationwide, ensuring that no patient is left behind when every second matters.

