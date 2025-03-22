Air quality worsens in all of Bangkok metropolitan this morning

The air quality in all 50 districts of Bangkok on Saturday morning was at “orange” level, or starting to affect health, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported that the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city rose to 49.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), above the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Friday’s reading at the same time was 45 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and burning of harvest leftovers.