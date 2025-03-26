Bangkok Pioneers \'Motorlance\' Emergency Response, Deputy Governor Highlights Healthcare Innovation

The forum, organised by the Healthcare Accreditation Institute (Public Organisation) (HAI), took place in Sapphire Rooms 101-102, 1st Floor, Red Zone, IMPACT FORUM, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province, from 18th to 21st March 2025, under the theme "Building Quality and Safety Culture for Future Sustainability."
During the discussion, the Deputy Governor emphasised the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) commitment to public health innovation. "Innovation," she stated, "encompasses a broad spectrum of interpretations.
"Essentially, it signifies novel approaches to problem-solving, irrespective of scale. When technology is integrated with innovation in areas such as health screenings and diagnoses, it yields dual outcomes: a proliferation of applications and solutions to the most intractable challenge—regulatory reform. Throughout its history, Bangkok has grappled with service accessibility issues. A purely technology-driven approach risks excluding those without digital access. While the BMA embraces the smart city concept, we must ensure urban development remains human-centric. Regarding AI, we anticipate future challenges, as it may supplant those who fail to adapt. AI lacks the capacity for critical inquiry, a uniquely human attribute."
Furthermore, the BMA has implemented the "BMA Doctor" application to enhance public service delivery. This application features an emergency vehicle button, which automatically transmits the user's location upon activation, minimising response times. Given Bangkok's notorious traffic congestion, the "Motorlance" service has been introduced. Paramedics, dispatched on motorcycles, achieve an average response time of approximately 7.41 minutes. The Motorlance service effectively extends the critical initial eight minutes to a subsequent eight minutes.
Deputy Governor Tavida also underscored the continued necessity of human intervention alongside technological advancements. "While technology augments operational efficiency," she noted, "many tasks remain beyond its purview.
Consequently, the BMA employs technology volunteers, embedded within communities, to gather vital data, such as the locations of bedridden patients, disabled individuals, elderly residents, and newborns. These volunteers collaborate with public health volunteers, creating a hybrid system that blends telemedicine with traditional methods, thereby optimising service delivery. As Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt advises, we strive to achieve maximum impact with minimal resources."