Bangkok Pioneers \'Motorlance\' Emergency Response, Deputy Governor Highlights Healthcare Innovation

The forum, organised by the Healthcare Accreditation Institute (Public Organisation) (HAI), took place in Sapphire Rooms 101-102, 1st Floor, Red Zone, IMPACT FORUM, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province, from 18th to 21st March 2025, under the theme "Building Quality and Safety Culture for Future Sustainability."

During the discussion, the Deputy Governor emphasised the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) commitment to public health innovation. "Innovation," she stated, "encompasses a broad spectrum of interpretations.

"Essentially, it signifies novel approaches to problem-solving, irrespective of scale. When technology is integrated with innovation in areas such as health screenings and diagnoses, it yields dual outcomes: a proliferation of applications and solutions to the most intractable challenge—regulatory reform. Throughout its history, Bangkok has grappled with service accessibility issues. A purely technology-driven approach risks excluding those without digital access. While the BMA embraces the smart city concept, we must ensure urban development remains human-centric. Regarding AI, we anticipate future challenges, as it may supplant those who fail to adapt. AI lacks the capacity for critical inquiry, a uniquely human attribute."

