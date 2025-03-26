Bangkok Hospitals and Health Centres Earn Quality Accreditations at National Forum

The event, held at the IMPACT Forum in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province, celebrated institutions committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care.
Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, attended the certificate presentation ceremony, presided over by Professor Emeritus Dr Prasit Watanapa, Chairman of the Healthcare Accreditation Institute. The annual HA National Forum, organised by the Healthcare Accreditation Institute (Public Organisation), convened under the theme: "BUILDING QUALITY & SAFETY CULTURE FOR THE FUTURE SUSTAINABILITY".
Several Bangkok-based healthcare providers were recognised for their dedication to excellence. These included:
Primary Health Service Centre Development Stage Accreditation:
Development of Health Service Network System Accreditation:
The diabetes patient care system, a collaboration between the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University, and the Health Region 4 network, Dusit Zone, Bangkok.
Disease-Specific/System-Specific Development (PDSC) Accreditation:
Furthermore, several BMA Health Service Centres achieved initial Standard Stage accreditation, while others received renewals:
Initial Standard Stage Accreditation:
Standard Stage Accreditation Renewals:
The accolades underscore the BMA’s commitment to fostering a culture of quality and safety within its healthcare system, ensuring residents receive reliable and high-standard medical services.