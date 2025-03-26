Bangkok Hospitals and Health Centres Earn Quality Accreditations at National Forum

The event, held at the IMPACT Forum in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province, celebrated institutions committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care.

Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, attended the certificate presentation ceremony, presided over by Professor Emeritus Dr Prasit Watanapa, Chairman of the Healthcare Accreditation Institute. The annual HA National Forum, organised by the Healthcare Accreditation Institute (Public Organisation), convened under the theme: "BUILDING QUALITY & SAFETY CULTURE FOR THE FUTURE SUSTAINABILITY".

Several Bangkok-based healthcare providers were recognised for their dedication to excellence. These included:

Primary Health Service Centre Development Stage Accreditation: