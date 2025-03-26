Bangkok Hospitals and Health Centres Earn Quality Accreditations at National Forum

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26, 2025

(March 21, 2025) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has expressed its satisfaction as numerous healthcare facilities received prestigious quality accreditation certificates at the 25th HA National Forum.

 

The event, held at the IMPACT Forum in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province, celebrated institutions committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care.

Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, attended the certificate presentation ceremony, presided over by Professor Emeritus Dr Prasit Watanapa, Chairman of the Healthcare Accreditation Institute. The annual HA National Forum, organised by the Healthcare Accreditation Institute (Public Organisation), convened under the theme: "BUILDING QUALITY & SAFETY CULTURE FOR THE FUTURE SUSTAINABILITY".

 

Several Bangkok-based healthcare providers were recognised for their dedication to excellence. These included:

Primary Health Service Centre Development Stage Accreditation:

  • Health Service Centre 9 Prachathipat
  • Health Service Centre 38 Jeed-Thongkham Bamphen
  • Health Service Centre 40 Bang Khae
  • Health Service Centre 69 Kannayao

 

Development of Health Service Network System Accreditation:

The diabetes patient care system, a collaboration between the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University, and the Health Region 4 network, Dusit Zone, Bangkok.

 

Disease-Specific/System-Specific Development (PDSC) Accreditation:

  • Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University
  • Taksin Hospital
  • Sirindhorn Hospital

Furthermore, several BMA Health Service Centres achieved initial Standard Stage accreditation, while others received renewals:

Initial Standard Stage Accreditation:

  • Health Service Centre 65 Raksa Suk Bang Bon
  • Health Service Centre 37 Prasong-Sudsakhon Toojinda

Standard Stage Accreditation Renewals:

  • Health Service Centre 50 Bueng Kum
  • Health Service Centre 58 Lom-Phimsen Fak Udom
  • Health Service Centre 61 Sangwan Tasanarom
  • Health Service Centre 64 Khlong Sam Wa
  • Health Service Centre 66 Tamnak Phra Mae Kuan Im Chokchai 4
  • Health Service Centre 68 Saphan Sung
     

 

The accolades underscore the BMA’s commitment to fostering a culture of quality and safety within its healthcare system, ensuring residents receive reliable and high-standard medical services.

 

