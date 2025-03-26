Bangkok Launches Drive-Thru Waste Collection Initiative to Reduce Landfill Burden

Mr. Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Adviser to the Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer, officiated the event, which aimed to encourage residents to clear their homes, sort waste, and return it to the recycling system.

The initiative, supported by Less Plastic Thailand and the Bangkok Magic Hands project partners, promotes the circular economy by minimising mixed waste disposal. During the event, 120,000 "This House Doesn't Mix" waste bags were donated by the Plastics Industry Group, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Plastics Industries Association, and Sahajit Wattana Plastic Industry Company.

The "Magic Hands on the Move: Drive-Thru Waste Drop-Off – This House Doesn’t Mix Waste" event fosters public-private sector collaboration to maximise waste utilisation and enhance the value of reusable items. Sorted waste is redirected to private sector partners for further processing, benefiting both those who sort and those who receive it.