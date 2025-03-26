Bangkok Launches Drive-Thru Waste Collection Initiative to Reduce Landfill Burden

Mr. Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Adviser to the Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer, officiated the event, which aimed to encourage residents to clear their homes, sort waste, and return it to the recycling system.
The initiative, supported by Less Plastic Thailand and the Bangkok Magic Hands project partners, promotes the circular economy by minimising mixed waste disposal. During the event, 120,000 "This House Doesn't Mix" waste bags were donated by the Plastics Industry Group, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Plastics Industries Association, and Sahajit Wattana Plastic Industry Company.
The "Magic Hands on the Move: Drive-Thru Waste Drop-Off – This House Doesn’t Mix Waste" event fosters public-private sector collaboration to maximise waste utilisation and enhance the value of reusable items. Sorted waste is redirected to private sector partners for further processing, benefiting both those who sort and those who receive it.
This initiative aims to reduce the volume of waste requiring BMA disposal, thereby cutting costs and freeing up funds for education, public health, and other development projects. The event featured Bangkok Magic Hands partners who purchased and accepted recyclable waste, generating revenue for various projects, including the production of uniforms for BMA street sweepers.
Collection points were established for: 1) recyclable materials such as aluminium cans, glass, paper, plastic bottles, stretch film, UHT cartons, and microwaveable food containers, handled by Recycle Day Thailand and @Waste Buy Delivery for reprocessing; and 2) "orphan waste," comprising non-recyclable plastic packaging like bottles, food boxes, carrier bags, coffee cups, fabric softener sachets, water bottle shrink wrap, foil-lined snack bags, multi-layered plastic cutlery bags, and sanitary napkins, which were collected for energy production.
These items were further sorted by the YOLO - Zero Waste Your Life team and the Won project, with non-recyclable items sent to the BMA for incineration as fuel.
The event was organised by the BMA’s Environment Department, in partnership with Less Plastic Thailand, Bangkok Magic Hands project partners, Waste Buy Delivery, Recycle Day, Ecolife, the Won project, and the Din Daeng District Office.
An exhibition on the "This House Doesn't Mix" project was also held, offering registration for the scheme (which provides reduced waste disposal fees for participants), free waste bags, used oil exchange for new oil, information on submitting waste sorting evidence, and activity booths from Bangkok’s waste management network partners.
Participants included Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok; Mr. Chatree Wattanakhajorn, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA); Ms. Woranuch Suaykakaow, Deputy Director-General of the Environment Department; Environment Department executives; Din Daeng District Office staff; waste recycling and sorting network partners; local residents; and other stakeholders.