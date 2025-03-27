Police investigation reveals timeline of murder in Bangkok condo

A manhunt has been launched for Singaporean national Daniel Benjamin Goh Wei-En, 32, after the body of his 30-year-old girlfriend, Phraophilas (surname withheld), was found wrapped in a blanket and a bloodied bedsheet in the bathroom of the unit on the 22nd floor.

A friend of the deceased who found the body on Wednesday evening told police that she had been unable to contact Phraophilas since Monday (March 24). She then filed a missing person report at Thong Lor Police Station and asked the building manager to open the room.

MPB deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Noppasin Poonsawat said that CCTV footage revealed that the deceased had left the condominium with Goh at 6.43pm on Sunday (March 23) and returned at 9.17pm the same day, probably after celebrating her birthday. Goh was seen leaving the condo later that night.

Goh returned to the condo on Monday at 12.12am and stayed in the room. At 1.31am, he left the room to pick up two bags at the lobby, before going up to the room again, police said.

At 10.29am on Monday, Phraophilas’ mother received a phone call from her daughter’s phone, but she did not answer. She called back at 10.35am but no one answered.