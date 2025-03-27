Bangkok Authorities Confront Canal Rubbish Crisis with CCTV and Legal Action

Mr. Jetsada Jantraprapa, Director-General of the Drainage and Sewerage Department, BMA, has outlined a multi-pronged strategy to combat the persistent pollution.

Mr. Jetsada clarified that daily rubbish collection is already underway, with four strategically placed debris traps deployed at Trok Sake, Dinso Road, Maha Chai Road, and the Khlong Ong Ang discharge point.

These traps are cleared twice daily, at approximately 9:00 AM and 1:30 PM, yielding an average of 600-700 kilogrammes of refuse per day. A significant portion of this originates from the Trok Sake area, a site of food distribution to the homeless, and from residents who continue to discard waste directly into the canal. Despite these daily clean-ups, the rubbish problem persists.

