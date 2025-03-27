Bangkok\'s Medical Service Department Marks 51 Years of Public Healthcare Provision

The event, held at Sala Vichit Rattanasiriwilai, Wat Sisudararam Worawihan, Bangkok Noi District, was attended by Dr. Lertluck Leelaruangsang, Director-General of the Medical Service Department, executives of the Medical Service Department and relevant parties.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), through its Medical Service Department, commemorated its 51st anniversary with a merit-making ceremony, offering requisites to Buddhist monks.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok lit incense and candles to pay homage to the Triple Gem, and presented offerings to nine monks from Wat Sisudararam Worawihan. Subsequently, the department launched its "Millions Step Challenge," an initiative designed to encourage behavioural changes and promote the health of its staff.