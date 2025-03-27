Bangkok\'s Medical Service Department Marks 51 Years of Public Healthcare Provision

The event, held at Sala Vichit Rattanasiriwilai, Wat Sisudararam Worawihan, Bangkok Noi District, was attended by Dr. Lertluck Leelaruangsang, Director-General of the Medical Service Department, executives of the Medical Service Department and relevant parties.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), through its Medical Service Department, commemorated its 51st anniversary with a merit-making ceremony, offering requisites to Buddhist monks.
The Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok lit incense and candles to pay homage to the Triple Gem, and presented offerings to nine monks from Wat Sisudararam Worawihan. Subsequently, the department launched its "Millions Step Challenge," an initiative designed to encourage behavioural changes and promote the health of its staff.
Participants are encouraged to track their steps using the Thai Suk mobile application, aiming to accumulate a minimum of 6,000 steps per day for over 30 days.
The Medical Service Department of Bangkok, established under the Revolutionary Council's 1974 decree to reform Bangkok's administration, operates 11 hospitals across the city.
These include: 1. BMA General Hospital (Klang Hospital), 2. Taksin Hospital, 3. Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, 4. Luangphor Taweesak Chutintharo Uthit Hospital, 5. Wetchakarunrasm Hospital, 6. Nakharaphiban Hospital, 7. Ratchaphiphat Hospital, 8. Sirindhorn Hospital, 9. Bangkhunthian Geriatric Hospital, 10. Khlong Sam Wa Hospital, and 11.Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Bangna Hospital, collectively providing over two thousand patient beds.
In addition to its hospital services, the department also oversees the Bangkok Emergency Medical Service Centre, known as the Erawan Centre. This centre manages the city’s emergency medical service system, acting as a call centre for emergency reports and providing operational advice (via the 1669 hotline). It coordinates and develops networks to support emergency medical operations in routine situations, as well as during disasters, accidents, and acts of sabotage.