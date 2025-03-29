A day after tremors, Bangkok malls to open as usual on Saturday

Shopping malls in Bangkok Metropolitan area resume their services as usual on Saturday after the 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on Friday afternoon caused several buildings in the Thai capital to feel the tremors.

Following the quake, several large shopping malls were closed while customers were evacuated to ensure their safety.

Siam Paragon issued a statement on Saturday that it has conducted a thorough inspection to ensure the mall building is in a safe condition and ready to reopen. The shopping complex in Pathumwan district will open as usual at noon on Saturday, the operator said.

MBK Public Company Limited also informed its customers that four of its malls: MBK Center, Paradise Park, The Nine Center Rama 9, and The Nine Center Tiwanon, will open as usual on Saturday.

The company added that its inspection teams found the four malls in a stable and strong condition.