No aftershocks at Central Ladprao, operator says

In a statement issued on Saturday, Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN) clarified reports on social media that showed mall customers evacuating from Central Ladprao’s buildings in panic, similar to what occurred on Friday afternoon following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar.

“The situation resulted from a misunderstanding, and a thorough inspection has confirmed that the area is safe and operating as usual,” CPN said, adding that the company continues to prioritize the safety of customers, tenants, and staff.

Earlier on Saturday, CPN announced that all Central shopping malls across Thailand would resume normal operations on Saturday.

“We have conducted thorough inspections of our buildings and safety systems. Our shopping malls are designed and constructed according to engineering standards to ensure the safety of customers and building users,” CPN said.

The company added that their engineers were still inspecting office buildings at CentralWorld, Ladprao, Rama 9, Chaengwattana, Pinklao, and Marche. Further updates on the reopening dates for these locations will be provided later.

