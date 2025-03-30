Bangkok governor urges owners of 11,000 buildings to check safety

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Sunday urged the owners of approximately 11,000 buildings across the capital to assess their safety following Friday's earthquake, emphasising that the order is a request for cooperation.

This statement followed the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s order on Saturday, which required owners of nine types of buildings and structures to assess potential damage caused by the quake.

Owners of these nine building types, including large and tall buildings, hotels, theatres, entertainment venues and giant billboards, are asked to report their findings to the BMA within two weeks.

They are also required to evaluate guidelines for improving, repairing, or reinforcing the buildings to ensure safety according to engineering principles.