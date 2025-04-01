Scanner detects six more bodies under collapsed Bangkok building

Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Tuesday reported the discovery of what appear to be six more bodies under the rubble of the collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej stated that a scanner had detected bodies in zones A and C of the building. The bodies were found in groups of three and two, with another body detected further from the others.

Tavida explained that the detected bodies showed no signs of organ movement, and officials are still uncertain about how deep they are buried under the rubble.

“We are not sure if all the bodies can be retrieved today, but we will do our best,” Tavida said.