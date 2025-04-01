Scanner detects six more bodies under collapsed Bangkok building

Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Tuesday reported the discovery of what appear to be six more bodies under the rubble of the collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.
Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej stated that a scanner had detected bodies in zones A and C of the building. The bodies were found in groups of three and two, with another body detected further from the others.
Tavida explained that the detected bodies showed no signs of organ movement, and officials are still uncertain about how deep they are buried under the rubble.
“We are not sure if all the bodies can be retrieved today, but we will do our best,” Tavida said.
The under-construction building of the State Audit Office (SAO) collapsed on Friday afternoon due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, about 392 kilometers from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
With one body recovered on Monday, the confirmed death toll has now risen to 13, with 9 people injured and 73 still missing.
Tavida added that the BMA will continue to provide updates on the search and rescue efforts at the command center located in front of the collapsed building, while other operations, such as building surveys and victim compensation, will be discussed at City Hall.
“All officials are doing everything they can and not giving up. Now that we have discovered the location of each body, the retrieval operation must be handled with extra caution,” she said. “All teams involved in the search are utilizing every technique available, including dogs and robots, to move the mission forward.”