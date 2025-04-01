Bangkok Bolsters Communication Network with New Ambassadors

At a ceremony held on March 27, 2025, at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, inaugurated the “SMART Character: Heart-to-Heart Communication with Bangkok Residents” course.

This initiative aims to equip selected BMA personnel with the skills necessary to effectively convey the city’s policies and initiatives.

The event was also attended by Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, Assistant Secretary to the Governor and BMA Spokesperson, and Peeraya Somchaiyanont, Director of Public Relations Office, BMA.

Mr. Wirat congratulated the newly appointed ambassadors, emphasising the critical role they will play in fostering understanding and cooperation between the BMA and the public.

“In today’s fast-paced information environment, effective communication is paramount,” he stated. “These ambassadors will be instrumental in ensuring that our policies and activities are communicated accurately and efficiently to the people of Bangkok.”

