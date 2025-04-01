Bangkok Bolsters Communication Network with New Ambassadors

At a ceremony held on March 27, 2025, at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, inaugurated the “SMART Character: Heart-to-Heart Communication with Bangkok Residents” course.
This initiative aims to equip selected BMA personnel with the skills necessary to effectively convey the city’s policies and initiatives.
The event was also attended by Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, Assistant Secretary to the Governor and BMA Spokesperson, and Peeraya Somchaiyanont, Director of Public Relations Office, BMA.
Mr. Wirat congratulated the newly appointed ambassadors, emphasising the critical role they will play in fostering understanding and cooperation between the BMA and the public.
“In today’s fast-paced information environment, effective communication is paramount,” he stated. “These ambassadors will be instrumental in ensuring that our policies and activities are communicated accurately and efficiently to the people of Bangkok.”
The ambassadors will act as a vital link, disseminating accurate information, gathering public feedback, and building trust in the BMA’s work.
They are expected to utilise their newly acquired skills to enhance the city’s image and serve as key spokespersons.
The training programme, designed to develop the ambassadors’ communication prowess, saw 40 individuals selected from a pool of 127 applicants, following a rigorous selection process.
The successful candidates represent a diverse cross-section of BMA staff, including nurses, city inspectors, disaster response personnel, administrators, environmentalists, sanitation workers, social workers, recreation officers, teachers, and school administrators, reflecting the breadth of the city’s workforce.
The “Heart-to-Heart Communication with Bangkok Residents” course focuses on developing key skills, including Smart Personality Skills, Smart Communication Skills (encompassing storytelling and effective digital communication), and Smart Emotion and Social Skills.
The BMA anticipates that these 40 ambassadors will play a pivotal role in fostering public understanding and trust, contributing to the city’s vision of becoming a sustainable and liveable metropolis for all its residents.