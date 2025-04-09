Bangkok Gears Up for Grand Songkran Festival to Revitalise Tourism Post-Earthquake

Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, revealed the plans at a press conference held at CentralWorld Office, Pathumwan District.
He emphasised that with the situation in Bangkok now stabilised and buildings unaffected, the focus has shifted to rebuilding trust among both domestic and international tourists. The globally renowned Songkran festival, he noted, presents an ideal opportunity to achieve this.
The BMA has compiled a list of 12 major venues for the festivities, with CentralWorld serving as a key hub. "The BMA and government agencies are committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of all attendees, thereby restoring confidence," stated Mr. Wangsrangboon.
This ambitious campaign, "THAILAND'S SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2025," is a joint effort between the BMA, CentralWorld, and Plan B, with an investment exceeding 500 million baht. The festival, running from 10th to 20th April 2025, will feature over 1,000 events across Thailand, blending cultural traditions with contemporary entertainment.
Highlights include:
Nationwide Celebrations: 28 Central shopping centres will host a diverse range of activities, including music festivals, water splashing events, and cultural displays, featuring over 300 artists.
Global Cultural Ambassadors: Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Keer Thelwig, alongside four Continental Queens, will promote the beauty of Thai Songkran to a global audience.
Cultural Heritage Activities: Sacred Buddha images will be honoured at various locations, including CentralWorld, Central Rama 9, Central Rayong, and Central Ayutthaya.
Music and Gaming Collaboration: A unique collaboration between leading figures in the music and gaming industries, featuring top artists and the popular Songkran duo, Freen-Sarocha and Becky-Rebecca, and Billkin’s first Songkran appearance at CentralWorld.
The festival aims to position Thailand as a top-ten global festival destination, driving economic growth during the second quarter of the year.
The press conference was attended by key figures, including Mr. Pairach Thumsen, Director of Event Creation Division, Tourism Authority of Thailand; Mrs. Mongkolthip Rungruangroek, Director of the Institute of Cultural Studies, Department of Cultural Promotion; Police Colonel Sirichart Chanpromma, Superintendent of Pathumwan Police Station; Mr. Preedthanat Sorat, Senior Vice President of Plan B Media Public Company Limited; Mr. Apisit Opasaimlikit (Joey Boy); and Miss Victoria Keer Thelwig, Miss Universe 2024, along with the four Continental Queens and representatives from partner organisations.
Further details can be found at https://www.centralpattana.co.th/en/shopping/shopping-update/event/1353/songkran-2025.