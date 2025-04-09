Bangkok Gears Up for Grand Songkran Festival to Revitalise Tourism Post-Earthquake

Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, revealed the plans at a press conference held at CentralWorld Office, Pathumwan District.

He emphasised that with the situation in Bangkok now stabilised and buildings unaffected, the focus has shifted to rebuilding trust among both domestic and international tourists. The globally renowned Songkran festival, he noted, presents an ideal opportunity to achieve this.

The BMA has compiled a list of 12 major venues for the festivities, with CentralWorld serving as a key hub. "The BMA and government agencies are committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of all attendees, thereby restoring confidence," stated Mr. Wangsrangboon.

This ambitious campaign, "THAILAND'S SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2025," is a joint effort between the BMA, CentralWorld, and Plan B, with an investment exceeding 500 million baht. The festival, running from 10th to 20th April 2025, will feature over 1,000 events across Thailand, blending cultural traditions with contemporary entertainment.

