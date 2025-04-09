Bangkok Opens Earthquake Relief Applications Until April 27th

This was announced by BMA spokesperson, Mr. Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, who detailed the eligibility criteria and available support.

To qualify for aid, applicants must demonstrate that their primary residence sustained damage due to the earthquake.

This includes homeowners with registered addresses, tenants in affected rental properties, and those residing in other dwellings that serve as their main home, even without formal registration.

Crucially, applicants must obtain a disaster victim certification from their local district office as proof of their situation.

