Bangkok Opens Earthquake Relief Applications Until April 27th

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 09, 2025

(April 6, 2025) - Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has initiated a relief effort for residents impacted by the recent earthquake in the capital, with applications for assistance being accepted at all 50 district offices until April 27th, 2025.

 

This was announced by BMA spokesperson, Mr. Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, who detailed the eligibility criteria and available support.

To qualify for aid, applicants must demonstrate that their primary residence sustained damage due to the earthquake.

This includes homeowners with registered addresses, tenants in affected rental properties, and those residing in other dwellings that serve as their main home, even without formal registration. 

Crucially, applicants must obtain a disaster victim certification from their local district office as proof of their situation.
 

 

The relief package, administered by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the BMA's own disaster response unit, encompasses several forms of assistance:

Home Repair Costs: Homeowners can claim the actual cost of repair materials, up to a maximum of 49,500 baht per property.

Temporary Accommodation/Rent: For residents whose buildings have been declared unsafe by the BMA and who are not in designated city shelters, a monthly allowance of 3,000 baht will be provided for a maximum of two months (6,000 baht total).

Funeral Expenses: A grant of 29,700 baht will be provided for each deceased individual. An additional 29,700 baht per family will be allocated if the deceased was the primary breadwinner.

Injury Assistance: Based on medical certification, those with serious injuries will receive an initial payment of 4,000 baht, while those with disabilities resulting from the earthquake will receive 13,300 baht.

Emotional Support Funds: Individuals injured in the disaster will be eligible for a one-time payment of 2,300 baht, subject to medical certification.

Vocational Capital Assistance: Families can apply for a grant of up to 11,400 baht to help restart livelihoods.
 

 

The allocation of funds will be based on assessments conducted by local district-level committees, who will survey the damage and report to the BMA's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation before funds are requested from the national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

 

Residents seeking assistance are required to follow these steps:

  • Download the application form from their local district office website or the BMA website.
  • Submit the completed form and supporting documentation to the administrative division of their district office, providing all necessary factual information.
  • Required documents include:
  • A completed disaster victim fact-finding form.
  • A copy of a valid national identity card (Thai citizens) or passport (non-Thai citizens).
  • A copy of the current house registration certificate.
  • A copy of the land title deed (showing the homeowner's name) or a certification form in lieu of the title deed.
  • A copy of the condominium title deed (Form Or Chor 2).
  • A copy of the official police report from the local station covering the incident.
  • The disaster victim certification and attached damage list (Form Bor Sor 3).
  • A record form (Por Kor 14) may be required if initial documentation is unclear or insufficient to prove the applicant was affected by the earthquake and suffered damage.
  • Supporting documents for claiming housing repair material costs.
  • Photographs of the damage.

 

To further assist affected residents, each district office has arranged for police officers to be present at the registration points to take special incident reports. Residents are encouraged to contact their local district office for further details and inquiries.

 

