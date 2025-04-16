Collapsed building – Day 19: Rain slows search for victims

Heavy rain on Wednesday morning has slowed the search for missing persons following the collapse of a 30-story building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

No additional bodies were discovered on Wednesday, the 19th day of the search and rescue mission, according to a city official.

The BMA has reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of those, 44 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 50 remain missing.