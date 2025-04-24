Greater Bangkok Authority Unveils Second Cohort of \'Communication Ambassadors\'

The Governor offered words of encouragement to the new cohort at Bangkok City Hall.
Governor Chadchart acknowledged that the BMA had previously encountered communication challenges.
He noted that while the administration had been diligently working, it hadn't always effectively conveyed its efforts to the public or adequately listened to the needs of the citizenry.
However, he stated that public understanding had improved recently, with residents beginning to recognise the work being done and the improvements being made to the city.
He credited the Communication Ambassador programme with playing a vital role in fostering this understanding.
The Governor outlined three key attributes for the city's Communication Ambassadors:
1. Authentic Knowledge: A thorough understanding of the BMA's policies, vision, and missions is crucial for accurate, precise, and clear communication.
2. Audience Awareness: Similar to radio broadcasting, understanding the audience is paramount. Just as an AM signal won't reach FM listeners, the right communication channels must be chosen to suit the intended recipients. Ambassadors must stay up-to-date with their target demographic.
3. Digital Permanence: In the digital age, nothing truly disappears. Online posts leave a digital footprint, and negative or incorrect information can have lasting repercussions. Therefore, thoughtful consideration before communication is essential. For official bodies, a review process for content is advisable.
"I urge the City Communication Ambassadors to recognise that they are representatives of Bangkok in building understanding and cooperation with the public across all sectors," stated Governor Chadchart. "Carry out your duties with dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Importantly, remember to approach your work with enjoyment and happiness, ensuring that communication is creative, vibrant, and beneficial to the people of Bangkok."
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration places significant emphasis on developing personnel who are both prepared and committed to acting as "organisational representatives" in effectively communicating the BMA's policies, missions, and achievements to the public.
The first cohort of 33 Bangkok Communication Ambassadors was selected in 2023 and has been actively sharing positive and diverse aspects of Bangkok with the wider public.
This year, the BMA expanded the programme, opening applications for the second cohort between 8th February and 11th March 2025. The initiative garnered a strong response, with 137 applicants undergoing a rigorous selection process involving introductory videos, interviews, and assessments of their abilities and attitudes.
Ultimately, 40 individuals from a variety of professions were chosen, including doctors, nurses, city inspectors, teachers, social workers, environmentalists, and field staff in sanitation and safety. All possess strong communication skills and a firm commitment to being "the voice of the BMA".
Prior to their official appointment, the second cohort of City Communication Ambassadors completed a training course entitled "SMART Character: Communicating from the Heart...to the Heart of Bangkokians."
This course aimed to enhance their skills in areas such as personal development, powerful storytelling, digital technology utilisation, and emotional intelligence, enabling them to connect with the public effectively and empathetically. The ceremony formally recognised the potential of these new ambassadors to the public.
Also in attendance at the ceremony were Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Mr. Sanon Wangsangboon; Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok, Mr. Phimuk Simaroj; Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok, Mr. Wirat Manassanitwong; along with directors of various departments, district officers, and other relevant officials.