Greater Bangkok Authority Unveils Second Cohort of \'Communication Ambassadors\'

The Governor offered words of encouragement to the new cohort at Bangkok City Hall.

Governor Chadchart acknowledged that the BMA had previously encountered communication challenges.

He noted that while the administration had been diligently working, it hadn't always effectively conveyed its efforts to the public or adequately listened to the needs of the citizenry.

However, he stated that public understanding had improved recently, with residents beginning to recognise the work being done and the improvements being made to the city.

He credited the Communication Ambassador programme with playing a vital role in fostering this understanding.

