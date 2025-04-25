Bangkok to Introduce New Pet Ownership Laws in 2026

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced the upcoming changes, which were published in the Government Gazette on 15th January 2025 and are set to be enforced from 10th January 2026.

According to BMA spokesperson Mr. Aekwaranyoo Amrapala, these new regulations aim to enhance the safety of both residents and their animals.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr. Aekwaranyoo urged current and prospective pet owners to familiarise themselves with the details of the legislation to avoid potential legal repercussions.

The key aspects of the new by-laws include limitations on the number of pets allowed per household, determined by the size of the property: