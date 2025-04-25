Bangkok to Introduce New Pet Ownership Laws in 2026

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced the upcoming changes, which were published in the Government Gazette on 15th January 2025 and are set to be enforced from 10th January 2026.
According to BMA spokesperson Mr. Aekwaranyoo Amrapala, these new regulations aim to enhance the safety of both residents and their animals.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr. Aekwaranyoo urged current and prospective pet owners to familiarise themselves with the details of the legislation to avoid potential legal repercussions.
The key aspects of the new by-laws include limitations on the number of pets allowed per household, determined by the size of the property:
Furthermore, the new regulations will prohibit the keeping or releasing of controlled animals in public spaces within Bangkok, with the following exceptions:
Owners will be required to register their animals at designated BMA locations within 120 days of the animal's birth or within 30 days of bringing the animal into the Bangkok Metropolitan area. The number of dogs and cats permitted will depend on the type and size of the property:
When taking dogs or cats outside the home or designated area, they must be kept on a secure lead at all times or transported in a suitable carrier, pen, cage, or other appropriate equipment.
Owners must ensure their pets do not disturb other people and are obligated to clean up after their animals in public places.
For designated dangerous dog breeds or dogs with a history of aggression, such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers, muzzles must be used, along with a strong, secure lead held no more than 50 centimetres from the dog's neck at all times.
The BMA is offering free microchipping, rabies vaccinations, and neutering/spaying services for dogs and cats at its eight veterinary clinics. Pet owners are advised to contact the clinics for further details before their visit: