Bangkok to Introduce New Pet Ownership Laws in 2026

FRIDAY, APRIL 25, 2025

(April 23, 2025) - Dog and cat owners in Bangkok are being warned of new legislation coming into effect in early 2026 that will mandate pet registration, the use of leads in public, and restrictions on the number of animals kept based on property size. Failure to comply with these new rules will result in penalties.

 

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced the upcoming changes, which were published in the Government Gazette on 15th January 2025 and are set to be enforced from 10th January 2026.

According to BMA spokesperson Mr. Aekwaranyoo Amrapala, these new regulations aim to enhance the safety of both residents and their animals.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr. Aekwaranyoo urged current and prospective pet owners to familiarise themselves with the details of the legislation to avoid potential legal repercussions.

 

Bangkok to Introduce New Pet Ownership Laws in 2026

 

The key aspects of the new by-laws include limitations on the number of pets allowed per household, determined by the size of the property:

  • Large mammals such as cattle, buffalo, horses, and deer will be limited to one animal per 50 square wa (approximately 200 square metres).
  • Small mammals like goats, sheep, pigs, and miniature horses will be capped at three animals per 50 square wa.
  • Poultry will be subject to different rules: chickens, ducks, and geese will be limited to one bird per 4 square metres. Larger birds, such as ostriches, will be restricted to one per 50 square metres, while smaller birds will have a limit of five per 1 square metre.
     

 

Bangkok to Introduce New Pet Ownership Laws in 2026

 

Furthermore, the new regulations will prohibit the keeping or releasing of controlled animals in public spaces within Bangkok, with the following exceptions:

  • For necessary veterinary treatment or vaccinations.
  • For activities specifically authorised by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
  • During a change of residence of the pet owner.
  • For animals owned or released by government agencies, and for releases related to charitable or traditional customs.
  • Specific rules will also apply to dog and cat ownership.

 

Bangkok to Introduce New Pet Ownership Laws in 2026

 

Owners will be required to register their animals at designated BMA locations within 120 days of the animal's birth or within 30 days of bringing the animal into the Bangkok Metropolitan area. The number of dogs and cats permitted will depend on the type and size of the property:

  • Rented rooms or flats (condominiums) between 20 and 80 square metres: one pet allowed.
  • Rented rooms or flats (condominiums) larger than 80 square metres: a maximum of two pets.
  • Land plots not exceeding 20 square wa (approximately 80 square metres): two pets allowed.
  • Land plots not exceeding 50 square wa (approximately 200 square metres): three pets allowed.
  • Land plots not exceeding 100 square wa (approximately 400 square metres): four pets allowed.
  • Land plots of 100 square wa (approximately 400 square metres) or larger: a maximum of six pets.
     

 

Bangkok to Introduce New Pet Ownership Laws in 2026

 

When taking dogs or cats outside the home or designated area, they must be kept on a secure lead at all times or transported in a suitable carrier, pen, cage, or other appropriate equipment.

Owners must ensure their pets do not disturb other people and are obligated to clean up after their animals in public places.

For designated dangerous dog breeds or dogs with a history of aggression, such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers, muzzles must be used, along with a strong, secure lead held no more than 50 centimetres from the dog's neck at all times.

 

Bangkok to Introduce New Pet Ownership Laws in 2026

 

The BMA is offering free microchipping, rabies vaccinations, and neutering/spaying services for dogs and cats at its eight veterinary clinics. Pet owners are advised to contact the clinics for further details before their visit:

  • BMA Veterinary Clinic 1 Siphraya, Bang Rak District, Tel. 0 2236 4055 ext. 213
  • BMA Veterinary Clinic 2 Min Buri, Min Buri District, Tel. 0 2914 5822
  • BMA Veterinary Clinic 3 Wat That Thong, Watthana District, Tel. 0 2392 9278
  • BMA Veterinary Clinic 4 Bang Khen, Chatuchak District, Tel. 0 2579 1342
  • BMA Veterinary Clinic 5 Wat Hong Rattanaram, Bangkok Yai District, Tel. 0 2472 5895 ext. 109
  • BMA Veterinary Clinic 6 Chuang Nuch Netr, Chom Thong District, Tel. 0 2476 6493 ext. 1104
  • BMA Veterinary Clinic 7 Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Noi District, Tel. 0 2411 2432
  • Rabies Control Group, Mit Maitri Road, Din Daeng District, Tel. 0 2248 7417
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy