Bangkok Boroughs Trial \"No Mixing\" Rubbish Scheme for Discounted Collection

Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, alongside his Sustainability Advisor, Mr. Pornprom Vikitsreth, has been on the ground overseeing the initial stages of a new scheme aimed at separating food waste from household rubbish.

The project, dubbed "This House Doesn't Mix: Separate Waste, Reduce Fees," encourages residents to segregate their food scraps in exchange for a significant reduction in their refuse collection charges.

The Governor and his team visited the Eua Pracha Estate in the Lat Phrao district, a pilot area for the initiative, where they observed the collection of food waste from participating households.

In Lat Phrao alone, there are 12,857 homes housing 32,900 people across 36 communities, generating around 34,675 kilogrammes of waste daily.

So far, 785 households in the area have signed up for the scheme. The local council has organised collection rounds into three distinct routes:

Mondays and Thursdays: Chokchai 4 Road area.

Chokchai 4 Road area. Tuesdays and Fridays: Nak Niwat Road, Sukhonthasawat Road, and Lat Phrao Wang Hin Road.

Nak Niwat Road, Sukhonthasawat Road, and Lat Phrao Wang Hin Road. Wednesdays and Saturdays: Lat Pla Khao Road, Sangkhom Songkhro Road, and Sena Nikhom 1 Road.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to introduce new charges for the management of refuse and other waste, in accordance with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Ordinance on Fees for Refuse and Waste Management Services under the Public Health Act B.E. 2568 (2025).

This move is designed to motivate the public to actively reduce and sort their waste at home and to bring the collection fees in line with current operational costs.

