Bangkok Boroughs Trial \"No Mixing\" Rubbish Scheme for Discounted Collection

Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, alongside his Sustainability Advisor, Mr. Pornprom Vikitsreth, has been on the ground overseeing the initial stages of a new scheme aimed at separating food waste from household rubbish.
The project, dubbed "This House Doesn't Mix: Separate Waste, Reduce Fees," encourages residents to segregate their food scraps in exchange for a significant reduction in their refuse collection charges.
The Governor and his team visited the Eua Pracha Estate in the Lat Phrao district, a pilot area for the initiative, where they observed the collection of food waste from participating households.
In Lat Phrao alone, there are 12,857 homes housing 32,900 people across 36 communities, generating around 34,675 kilogrammes of waste daily.
So far, 785 households in the area have signed up for the scheme. The local council has organised collection rounds into three distinct routes:
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to introduce new charges for the management of refuse and other waste, in accordance with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Ordinance on Fees for Refuse and Waste Management Services under the Public Health Act B.E. 2568 (2025).
This move is designed to motivate the public to actively reduce and sort their waste at home and to bring the collection fees in line with current operational costs.
Under the new regulations, typical households producing no more than 20 litres (roughly 4 kilogrammes) of waste per day will only pay 20 baht a month if they adhere to the BMA's waste separation guidelines.
However, those who fail to separate their rubbish will face a monthly charge of 60 baht.
The ordinance was officially published in the Royal Gazette on March 31st, 2025, and will come into force 180 days later, in October 2025.
The BMA is currently trialling the separate collection of food waste from households registered for the "This House Doesn't Mix" scheme via a mobile application called BKK Waste Pay.
The pilot is running in six boroughs: Lat Phrao, Bang Phlat, Bang Kho Laem, Phaya Thai, Thon Buri, and Lat Krabang, commencing on April 21st, 2025.
In each borough, food waste will be collected twice a week along three designated routes, between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.
Special "non-mixed" food waste lorries will collect waste from the addresses registered with the BMA. The collected food waste will then be processed into fertiliser or provided to local farmers as animal feed.
Council workers will be meticulously recording data, including the weight of food waste collected from each property daily, for individual household and daily records and reports.
They will also track the overall amount of food waste being composted at home.
This data will be analysed by the Environment Department to inform future plans for rolling out the food waste collection scheme across all 50 boroughs.
Every household participating in the initiative will receive a "This House Doesn't Mix" sticker and green food waste bags to clearly identify them as part of the project.
Residents interested in joining the "This House Doesn't Mix: Separate Waste, Reduce Fees" scheme can register via the BKK Waste Pay application, with advance registration open now on both iOS and Android.
The BKK Waste Pay application has been developed by the BMA to make it easier for residents to check and pay their refuse collection charges within their borough.
Its features include the ability to view outstanding monthly fees, access payment history, and save payment confirmations and invoices. The app also provides updates on environmental news from the BMA.
Today's activities included a demonstration of the food waste collection process and an explanation of how an aerated food waste composting bin works, presented by experts from the Faculty of Engineering at Kasetsart University, the Lat Phrao Council, and representatives from the Eua Pracha Estate.
There was also a demonstration of the Green Cone composting bin. The Governor personally affixed "This House Doesn't Mix" stickers to the home of the Eua Pracha Estate's chair and other registered residents, and handed out green food waste bags.
He also visited the food waste collection operations at registered "This House Doesn't Mix" households in the Chokchai 4 Soi 54 Yaek 2 and Yaek 4 areas.
Attendees at today's event included Mr. Prapas Lueangsirinapha, director of the BMA's Environment Departmentt; Mr. Nopphon Monmanussitti, director of the Lat Phrao district; Mr. Napak Pengsuk, Lat Phrao Borough Councillor; senior figures and officers from the Environment Department and the Lat Phrao Council; and other stakeholders.