Man arrested for throwing cement block at car on Bang Na-Trat Road

A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a cement block from a pedestrian bridge onto a moving car on Bangkok’s Bang Na-Trat Road, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The suspect, 45-year-old Chalat (last name withheld), admitted to the crime, claiming he was intoxicated after consuming a bottle of rice whisky and was overwhelmed by stress due to financial problems. Police later discovered he had an extensive criminal history, with 12 prior arrests—this being his 13th.

A 20-year-old female motorist alerted Bang Na Police Station on April 29 that a cement block had struck the windshield of her black Volvo sedan while she was driving in the inbound express lane of Bang Na-Trat Road in Bangkok’s Bang Na district. The windshield was shattered on the passenger side.

Security camera footage showed a man wearing a face mask walking onto the pedestrian bridge near Soi Bang Na-Trat 46. He was seen carrying a bag containing cement blocks, one of which he threw down at passing vehicles. The block hit the woman’s car, and the suspect fled the scene.