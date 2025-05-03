Man arrested for throwing cement block at car on Bang Na-Trat Road

A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a cement block from a pedestrian bridge onto a moving car on Bangkok’s Bang Na-Trat Road, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
The suspect, 45-year-old Chalat (last name withheld), admitted to the crime, claiming he was intoxicated after consuming a bottle of rice whisky and was overwhelmed by stress due to financial problems. Police later discovered he had an extensive criminal history, with 12 prior arrests—this being his 13th.
A 20-year-old female motorist alerted Bang Na Police Station on April 29 that a cement block had struck the windshield of her black Volvo sedan while she was driving in the inbound express lane of Bang Na-Trat Road in Bangkok’s Bang Na district. The windshield was shattered on the passenger side.
Security camera footage showed a man wearing a face mask walking onto the pedestrian bridge near Soi Bang Na-Trat 46. He was seen carrying a bag containing cement blocks, one of which he threw down at passing vehicles. The block hit the woman’s car, and the suspect fled the scene.
Following the report, police and engineers from the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) inspected the area. They confirmed that the elevated structure of the Burapha Withi Expressway, also known as the Bang Na-Trat Expressway, had no structural damage and that the cement originated from an external source—thrown by an individual, as clearly shown in CCTV footage.
Police later tracked the suspect to an area in front of a shop at the Nawamin–Prasert Manukit intersection, where he had taken shelter. Officers apprehended Chalat and brought him to Bang Na Police Station for questioning.
According to police, the suspect confessed to the crime, citing a lack of control due to intoxication and emotional distress. Investigators have initially charged him with attempted murder, a charge that could result in several years of imprisonment. He will be remanded to the Phra Khanong Criminal Court for further proceedings.