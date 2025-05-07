Final search efforts underway for missing persons in collapsed building

Rescue teams from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) are intensifying efforts to locate the remaining 12 missing persons across three critical zones of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in the Chatuchak district.

K9 rescue dogs have detected signs in Zone B, an area adjacent to the building, according to Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the BMA’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, who provided an update on Wednesday.

“Rescue teams are carefully removing debris to access the indicated spots,” he said. “Additional searches are ongoing in Zones A and D, with plans to excavate down to the sand layer. If no abnormalities are found, operations in these areas will be concluded soon.”