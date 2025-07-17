BMA Nurtures Young Go Masters 753 Students Battle at \'Chang Noi Games\'

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is cultivating a new generation of strategic thinkers, as 753 students from across the city competed fiercely in the Go category of the 36th 'Chang Noi Games' (Little Elephant Games) for BMA-affiliated schools.

Saenyakorn Ounmeesri, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA, officially opened the competition today at Thai Niyomsongkhro School in Bang Khen District.

Addressing the young participants, he emphasised that the true value of sports lies beyond winning.

"In sports, the most important thing is not just the outcome, but the opportunity to participate, learn, develop yourselves, and truly grasp the spirit of sportsmanship," he remarked. "May all athletes be proud of their efforts, because these will become invaluable life experiences."

The Go competition, held from 15th to 17th July 2025, aimed to promote students' well-being, develop leadership and teamwork skills, and teach them to understand victory, defeat, and forgiveness.